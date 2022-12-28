North Belfast community projects bid for Council kitty

FLASHBACK TO 2017: Sailortown regeneration campaigners Jack McKay, Terry McKeon and Danny McKay gather at the door of St Joseph's Church to highlight restoration demands

THREE key North Belfast projects have been shortlisted for a new £10 million capital fund by Belfast City Council.

The Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund will help groups deliver capital projects in their communities which help develop neighbourhood tourism, improve environmental sustainability and support the city’s social economy.

Several North Belfast community enterprises have now made it to stage two of a three-stage process. They are:

Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum have applied for a two-storey childcare facility and eight enterprise units.

Ardoyne Youth Enterprise (AYE) have applied for a shared youth hub, creative learning centre and office space.

Sailortown Regeneration Group have also applied for funding for their restoration of St Joseph's church in Sailortown, to include a parochial house

Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This fund is going to make a huge difference to people in neighbourhoods across the city. I am really excited by the variety and ambition of the projects that have made it to this stage of the process.

“The standard of the applications that we received was extremely high, so narrowing these down to the current shortlist has proven to be quite a difficult task. We want to maximise the impact of our funding, so applicants were required to demonstrate how their project will contribute to the wider tourism, environmental and social economy objectives of the fund’s themes.

“The projects that have progressed to this stage are the ones that we feel will have the greatest impact. They include lots of exciting new ideas, as well as proposals to enhance existing facilities, restore listed buildings for tourism use, upgrade community premises, develop new visitor experiences and provide much-needed studio space for artists.

"I look forward to seeing which of these projects make it through to the third and final phase next year after which funding will be agreed, and delivery begins.”