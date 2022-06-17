New Lodge woman hopes for closure with release of neurology recall report

NORTH Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín says it is vital for patients of the neurology recall scandal to get the truth of what happened.

It comes after a report was published this week about the work of the Belfast-based neurologist Dr Michael Watt. A review found that almost a fifth of patients who had a recall appointment had an “insecure diagnosis”.

Dr Watt has been at the centre of the North's largest ever recall of patients, after questions emerged about his clinical work in 2018. In what was the biggest patient recall, 5,448 patients were eligible for recall and 4,179 people attended appointments.

The combined average percentage of people in Cohort 1, 2 and 3 whose diagnosis was considered “not secure” at the time of their recall appointment was 19 per cent, equating to around one-in-five of people seen as part of the recall, with broadly similar outcomes in respect of an appropriate management plan and prescribing.

The long-awaited Independent Neurology Inquiry (INI) report is due to publicly announce its findings next Tuesday.

One such recall patient is New Lodge woman, Danielle O’Neill (39), who underwent an invasive procedure known as an epidural blood patch and was prescribed the wrong drug treatments while under Dr Watt's care.

"The beginning of closure for people will come from the publishing the findings of the public inquiry report, which is due next Tuesday," she said.

"This week's report gives the numbers behind the misdiagnosis rate. We now have a final picture of how many patients have been diagnosed.

"About one-in-five people who were seen as part of neurology recall in 2018 had to have their diagnosis changed. It is absolutely scandalous.

"The Department has also said there will be no redress scheme for patients, who have sought legal action. The worrying thing is that there is a three-year time limit to bring mitigation cases and we are now in the fourth year.

"The Minister needs to come out and address this as soon as possible."

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín added: "Last year, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal approved Dr Michael Watt's application for voluntary erasure which meant that that Michael Watt could not be compelled to answer questions at the public inquiry into the Neurology Scandal or in relation to how he treated patients,” she said.

“These are patients who have suffered grievous trauma as a result of misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

“It is unacceptable that they are still waiting for truth and accountability.”

In a written statement to the assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann said it was important to remember that the "figures represent patients and families".

"I again wish to apologise unreservedly for the hurt caused to neurology recall patients and families affected by these matters," he said.

The report also revealed that about one-in-five of those recalled did not have an appropriate management plan; a similar number did not have an appropriate prescription.

The Belfast Health Trust, which reiterated an earlier apology to patients, said that it is "satisfied that all patients who needed to have been reviewed have been".