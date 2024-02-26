John Paul II pupils get green fingers in New Barnsley

SCHOOLCHILDREN from John Paul II Primary School in West Belfast have taken time out from the classroom to plant trees and bedding plants with help from the Housing Executive.

Six trees had to be removed from the area because they were growing close to electricity pylons at New Barnsley Parade – and the Housing Executive has spent around £1,500 replacing them with beautiful weeping willows. Primary 5 pupils got a mini gardening lesson when they helped plant the trees near their school along with a small number of bedding plants.

An annual tree and hedge programme is carried out by the Housing Executive’s ground maintenance team and they plan to plant 6,000 in the Belfast region this year.

Housing Executive Grounds Manager Malachy Brennan praised the successful efforts of his team members and the local children.

“We are delighted to organise the planting of these trees and plants to help brighten up the area and it’s wonderful to see how enthusiastic and excited the youngsters are to be asked to help,” he said.

P5 pupil Caoimhghin with the Housing Executive’s grounds maintenance supervisor John Ingram

“We hope this type of project will encourage them to take more interest in their natural surroundings and take ownership of the trees and plants.

“It’s also an excellent opportunity to improve the local surroundings, creating a pleasant environment for the children and the rest of the community to enjoy.”

Margaret Marley, the Housing Executive's Area Manager for West Belfast, said: “Our ongoing tree planting projects have been very successful and positive for the community.

“Work that has been carried out in the area has helped to improve the outdoor space for many residents to enjoy as we come into the warmer months and will be a welcome addition all year round.”