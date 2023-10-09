New diabetes Live Well Hub launched in North Belfast

A NEW diabetes hub has been launched at the Houben Centre in North Belfast

This new service will offer information and resources to support members of the community with their diabetes care.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the hub provides a one-stop-shop for diabetes related information, advice and support from both local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy joined Diabetes UK staff to mark the official opening.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Director, Tina McCrossan, said, “We are really excited to see our Live Well Hub project expand with the opening of this new resource in North Belfast, an area which holds the highest prevalence of diabetes in the Belfast Trust.

"In this setting, members of the local community can access helpful resources, discuss their questions with healthcare professionals and connect with peers – all of which can go such a long way in helping them live well with diabetes.

“We were delighted to see such a great turn out at our official launch and look forward to welcoming members of the Live Well Hub back for our upcoming meetings in the months ahead,” added Tina.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, added: “Diabetes is the fastest growing serious health condition and it negatively impacts so many people’s lives in Belfast.

"There’s currently no known cure for any type of diabetes, but the good news is that with the right treatment, knowledge and support, people with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

“In the Belfast Agenda, we’ve committed to addressing health inequalities with our city partners, so that we can improve quality of life and wellbeing for all our residents. This new Live Well Hub at the Houben Centre is going to help so many people – and I’d like to pay tribute to all the staff who will be providing this essential service.”

Upcoming meetings – Ardoyne and Shankill Healthy Living Centre, Houben Centre, 432 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 7TF