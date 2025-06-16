New dog mess sweeper to be trialed in Clonard and Springfield

CLEAN SWEEP: The Clonard and Springfield area will trial the new dog mess sweeper

A NEW machine that cleans up dog mess is set to make its debut in the Clonard and Springfield Road area.

The Scarab sweeper will be trialed for use by Belfast City Council, and if successful will replace their 'FIDO' sweeper.

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan hopes the new council sweeper can make streets cleaner and safer.

"I had requested Council to bring in a new vehicle to clean up the mess in the Clonard and Springfield Road areas after an increase in dog fouling," she said. “The previous machine used in the area by council had broken down on a number of occasions.

“I noticed too while watching it in action in Clonard Street that it wasn’t effective in cleaning the mess on pavements.

“I asked the council to look at alternatives and I'm pleased that a new sweeping machine is now to be trialled in Clonard and the Springfield Road.

“Hopefully this new sweeper will help to make our streets cleaner and tackle the health hazard that dog fouling in particular presents to local children.”