New GP contractor found for Grove Medical Practice

A NEW GP contractor has been appointed for Grove Medical Practice in North Belfast.

In July, it was confirmed that the current partners of Grove Medical Practice on York Road will no longer be providing GP services from December 31.

The news sparked concerns amongst local political representatives and patients who feared they would be without a GP.

Following an appeal for a new contractor, the Department of Health has confirmed Dr Paul Loughrey, will take over the practice from 1 January 2023.

Dr Loughrey moves to the York Road practice from Ballymena Family Practice.

Patients of the practice will automatically be registered with the new practice so they do not need to take any action.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín welcomed the news.

“I welcome news that the Grove Health and Wellbeing Centre looks set to get a replacement GP practice and well done to everyone that campaigned to make this possible," she said.

“Clearly local people were hugely concerned at the loss of their GP services and hopefully they can now look forward to this service being returned.

“GP practices are a vital aspect of community life and also contribute significantly to easing pressure on our hospital Emergency Departments which are currently at breaking point.

“This development is great news for the people of North Belfast and gives hope to other communities like Ardoyne who are also campaigning for local GP services.”