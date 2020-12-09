New heritage trail in the north of the city

AS we continue to yo-yo in and out of Covid-19 restrictions, one activity has generally always been allowed, and that is getting out for a walk as part of your daily exercise. Getting out into the fresh air has so many well-known mental and physical health benefits, but did you know that connecting with your local heritage can also lead to better mental wellbeing?



This week Great Place North Belfast launched a new Heritage Trail, which takes in 15 beautiful buildings within just over one mile stretch of the city which form part of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster. The Cluster is a group of voluntary organisations who have responsibility for these sites, and whose aim is for heritage led regeneration.



The authentic character of each of the 14 buildings on the trail is fascinating, however the stories they can tell are even more so. Through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Great Place Scheme, the Cluster have been able to run a number of initiatives to create more awareness of these amazing buildings. This new Heritage Trail is their latest initiative.





The Trail takes in every one of these historically significant buildings. All you need to do is look out for the #greatplacenorthbelfast QR codes on the outside of each. Simply scan the QR code with your device to read more about the building, including a significant artefact that lies within and a story uncovered from their archives. You will also have the opportunity to listen to a special recording of someone close to the building talking about their experiences of it.



Paula Reynolds, CEO of Clifton House and spokesperson for the Cluster explains more.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to experience and be inspired by culture and heritage.



“ This new Heritage Trail will allow people to find out more about the history on their doorstep. We are recommending that people start their tour on the steps of Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) and work their way through the North of the City, finishing on the Cliftonville Road.



“It is easy to access a wealth of information about each of our Cluster members simply by scanning the QR codes with a smart phone or device. We would love people to share an interesting fact that they have learnt on their walk, or let us know which of these old but beautiful buildings are their favourite, by tagging us on Facebook (@greatplacenorthbelfast) and twitter (@GreatplaceB).”





The estimated walk, read and listen time for the Heritage Trail is 1 ½–2 hours. To find out more or to access the Heritage Trail online.