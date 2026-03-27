HINCH Distillery has expanded its visitor experiences with the launch of an enhanced Hinch Tours programme, including a new dedicated tour bus departing from Hilton Belfast, making it easier than ever for visitors to travel from Belfast city centre to the award-winning County Down distillery.

The new service, initially operating Wednesday to Friday, will transport guests directly from Hilton Belfast to Hinch Distillery, where visitors can enjoy guided tours, premium whiskey tastings and immersive behind-the-scenes experiences at one of Ireland’s leading craft distilleries.

Located in the heart of County Down, Hinch Distillery has become an increasingly popular destination for visitors keen to learn more about Irish whiskey production, maturation and the craft of distilling. As a grain-to-glass distillery, Hinch oversees every stage of the whiskey-making process on site, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see how its award-winning spirits are created from start to finish. Guests can also enjoy the distillery’s restaurant and shop as part of the experience.

Standard distillery tours give visitors the opportunity to discover the story of Hinch Distillery and learn more about the craft of Irish whiskey making. Guests can upgrade to a Premium Whiskey Flight, featuring four award-winning expressions including the Hinch 5 Year Old Double Wood Madeira Cask Finish and the Hinch 15 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish, both recognised at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026.

Weekend visitors can also enjoy the Warehouse 3 Experience, an immersive behind-the-scenes tour that includes access to the distillery’s maturation warehouse, a rare opportunity offered by only a small number of Irish distilleries. The experience features tastings of Hinch’s Small Batch Single Malt, recently named Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026, alongside exclusive cask strength expressions available only at the distillery.

The distillery’s popular Gin School also runs at weekends, giving visitors the opportunity to create their own personalised gin recipe using a range of botanicals under the guidance of Hinch’s distilling team. The experience has proven particularly popular for celebrations including birthdays, hen parties and group bookings.

Hinch Distillery is also proud to be part of Tourism NI’s Northern Ireland Spirits Trail, which encourages visitors to explore the region’s growing number of distilleries and discover the craft and heritage behind locally produced spirits.

Claire McLernon, Head Tour Guide and Experience Manager at Hinch Distillery, said: “Visitor experiences are a key part of what makes Hinch Distillery special. The new tour schedule and transport link from Belfast allow more people to discover how our spirits are made, from the distillation process through to maturation in our warehouses. Whether guests are exploring our whiskey portfolio, tasting exclusive cask strength releases or creating their own gin recipe, we want every visitor to leave with a memorable experience.”

All aboard for Hinch Distillery

Gary Quate, Food and Drink Tourism Manager at Tourism NI, said: “Northern Ireland’s distillery experiences are playing an increasingly important role in attracting visitors and supporting regional tourism. At Hinch Distillery, visitors can connect with the stories behind our producers and discover the craft of distilling first-hand. Initiatives such as the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail, alongside dedicated transport services from Hinch Distillery, are making it easier for visitors to explore more of our regions and experience the depth and quality of our distillery offering. I would like to congratulate the team at Hinch Distillery on their continued success and wish them an exciting year ahead.”

Paul Walsh, General Manager, Hilton Belfast, added: “We are delighted to partner with Hinch Distillery to offer visitors a convenient departure point from Hilton Belfast for this unique experience. Many of our guests are keen to explore Northern Ireland’s local food and drink scene, and the Hinch Tours shuttle service provides a fantastic opportunity to discover one of the region’s most exciting distilleries.”

Recent success at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026, where Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt was named Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt, has further strengthened the distillery’s reputation for producing high-quality Irish whiskey.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Hinch Distillery, said: “Hinch Distillery was created to celebrate the craft and heritage of Irish whiskey while welcoming visitors to experience the distilling process first-hand. The expansion of our Hinch Tours programme, including the new departure point from Hilton Belfast, reflects the growing interest in whiskey tourism and will make it easier for more visitors to discover the quality and character of Hinch Irish Whiskey.”

The Hinch Tours shuttle service currently operates Wednesday to Friday, with additional experiences including the Warehouse 3 Experience and Gin School available at weekends. Mid-week sessions may also be arranged for group bookings.

For tour times and bookings, visit www.hinchdistillery.com/shuttle