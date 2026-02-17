THE family of a West Belfast boy waiting on a heart transplant say it is the "biggest news yet" after learning he has now been moved from the routine transplant list to the urgent heart transplant list.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Ballymurphy has been waiting for a heart transplant since 2018 after being born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

Dáithí is now on the urgent transplant list, meaning his chances of a new heart have improved significantly.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his dad, Máirtín explained: "It's positive news, but it's also scary news as well.

"Basically there are two lists because there are not enough organs to go around. Urgent is for people that are usually at the end of their life or in hospital. Hearts will go to them first instead of people on the routine list.

"Dáithí is now on the urgent waiting list because of his oxygen levels, his wheelchair and his quality of life dipping. It now means he has a chance. I am on high alert beside my phone. I can't put a time on when that heart will arrive but it could be within months or this year.

"He's over in Newcastle again next Monday for another transplant assessment.

"Things are moving quickly, so it is pretty scary. We are just hoping that it's another kind of hurdle crossed.

"To me, personally, this is the biggest news, because it's something we've been fighting for so long, and we're just so glad he has been accepted on the urgent list."

Máirtin says the news once again highlights the importance of organ donation and is urging people to keep talking about it.

His family successfully campaigned for a change in the law that allowed organ donations unless the deceased has specifically recorded it should not happen, or a next of kin objects.

"Having a conversation about organ donation can save lives," said Máirtín. "We have always said that conversations about organ donation save lives.

"Right now, those conversations could directly help save Dáithí’s life.

"There are still no timeframes. But this change means that Dáithí is one step closer to the call we have been waiting on for so long.

"Please talk about organ donation today. Talk at your kitchen table. Talk in work. Talk in school. Make your decision known and make sure your family knows it too.

"There is no better community than the West Belfast community and the wider Belfast community as well.

"Let’s get that momentum back and get people talking again."