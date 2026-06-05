A STRIKING new piece of public wall art has been unveiled at Townsend Enterprise Park, celebrating the rich industrial heritage, cultural significance and enduring spirit of one of West Belfast’s most historic sites.

Created by acclaimed local artist Imogen Donegan, the large-scale mural pays homage to the historic Soho Foundry – once one of Belfast’s most important centres of engineering, manufacturing and innovation – while reflecting the generations of people from both sides of the community who worked side-by-side within its walls.

Rich in symbolism and layered meaning, those behind the artwork says it captures two foundry workers pouring molten metal together, representing the Falls Road and Shankill communities who were united through industry, craftsmanship and shared endeavour. Together, they forged not only iron and engineering excellence, but relationships, livelihoods and a shared economic future in West Belfast.

One of the figures is depicted looking ahead – a poignant reflection of Belfast’s transformation and optimism for the future – while the Farset River flows between them, winding through water mills and cogs inspired by the machinery once forged at Soho Foundry itself.

The river changes in colour and movement throughout the mural, symbolising Belfast’s evolving landscape while recognising the Farset as one of the city’s original lifelines. In the background, remnants of Soho Foundry and Belfast’s industrial past emerge through the design, grounding the piece firmly in the rich history of the site.

The artwork forms part of a wider vision for Townsend Enterprise Park to celebrate and reclaim the area’s powerful industrial and social history – repositioning the site as a destination rooted not simply in its political past, but in commerce, creativity, resilience and progress.

For decades, the former Peace Gate has been visited daily by black taxi tours and international visitors exploring Belfast’s history. Through this new mural, Townsend Enterprise Park hopes visitors will now discover a deeper and more nuanced story of the area – one built on innovation, industry, people and possibility.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, said: “This artwork is incredibly important to us because it tells the real story of this place – a story of industry, resilience, craftsmanship and people coming together.

“Long before this area became internationally recognised for its political history, it was a thriving centre of engineering and enterprise where people from different backgrounds worked shoulder-to-shoulder in the Soho Foundry.

“We wanted visitors to Townsend Enterprise Park to experience something deeper and more meaningful than simply seeing a former Peace Gate. This mural celebrates the generations of workers, makers and innovators who helped shape Belfast and reminds us that this site has always been about progress, opportunity and shared endeavour.

“It is both a celebration of our past and a statement of belief in the future of West Belfast.”

Artist Imogen Donegan said the mural was designed to reflect both memory and momentum.

“I wanted the artwork to feel deeply connected to the soul of this place and the people who shaped it," she said.

“The two workers represent communities coming together through shared labour and purpose, while the flowing Farset symbolises the constant movement and transformation of Belfast itself.

“There is immense pride, history and humanity within this site. I hope the mural encourages people to pause, reflect and see Townsend Street and this area, not simply as a place associated with division, but as a place that has always been rooted in creativity, commerce and connection.

“For me, this piece is about honouring Belfast’s industrial legacy while looking confidently towards its future.”

Today, Townsend Enterprise Park is home to 46 thriving businesses spanning everything from florists, gyms to coffee roasters, fabricators, commercial laundrettes and creative enterprises – a modern reflection of the site’s long-standing connection to industry, entrepreneurship and hard work.

More than simply a business park, Townsend has built a reputation as a social enterprise with a strong community conscience; proudly profit-making, but not profit-taking. Its ethos is rooted in reinvesting back into the local area, supporting opportunity, employment, regeneration and enterprise within West Belfast. In many ways, the spirit of the old Soho Foundry still lives on here today – people building businesses, creating jobs and shaping the future of their community side-by-side.

The unveiling of the mural marks another important chapter in Townsend Enterprise Park’s ongoing evolution as a place where heritage, enterprise, creativity and community continue to meet.