New Lodge resident: ‘We’re living in fear here’

A NEW Lodge man says residents are “living in fear” in their own homes due to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Kevin Hamilton, who lives in a flat at the bottom of the New Lodge Road, says the issue has escalated since relatively quiet days at the height of the Covid crisis.

Kevin says issues of drink, drugs, anti-social behaviour, motorbikes roaring up and down alleyways and regular fires being lit are a daily nightmare for local people.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Kevin explained: “I moved into the area three years ago having been homeless.

“There are many elderly residents in this part of the New Lodge, many of whom who are in poor health as well.

“There are also gas canisters lying all over the place. I don’t know where the kids are getting them from.

“I put up a video on Facebook of the kids shouting and harassing me. I then got a message from a parent of an 11-year-old boy from the Springfield Road who was outside my door in the New Lodge.

“It seems kids come from all over the city to here. Parents need to know where their kids are and what they are doing to residents in this area. They are aged from about 11 to 18 years old.

“It has got to the point were enough is enough.

“We are basically living as victims in our own homes. Other residents are too scared to go out and confront them.

“People in this area deserve better. We deserve to live in peace and safety in our own homes.

“It was all so quiet during the pandemic but things have kicked off again

“We cannot rely on police. When they come into the area, they become a target for more and more anti-social behaviour in the area.

“I no longer sleep at night but I like my wee flat. I don’t want to be forced out of the area.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee said a meeting has been organised this week to try and resolve some of the issues.

“We are aware of incidents of anti-community activity in the area and I am meeting youth workers, parents and shop owners this week to assist in resolving the issue,” he said.

“I would strongly appeal to parents to ensure the safety of their children and know where they are at all times as they could be in danger even if only spectating on these incidents

“There is absolutely no doubt that anti-community activity can ruin lives, particularly of those older or more vulnerable of our neighbours, so we must do all we can to support them.

“Clearly there is a big responsibility upon statutory agencies to step up to the challenge these incidents present.

“The vast majority of young people in the area are good, community-minded members of this neighbourhood and it is a shame that they get blamed en masse for the actions of a very few.

“We are aware of some legal cases pending but are limited as to what we can say at this point.

“Finally I would urge people to report any incidents of concern and don’t presume that agencies or representatives already know the details.”