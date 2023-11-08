Support for Gaza mural unveiled on the Falls Road

A NEW mural calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has been erected at the International Wall on the Falls Road.

The mural features two Palestinian children sitting amidst the rubble with the ruin of their lives and toys around them with the message 'Stop the Slaughter – Ceasefire Now'.

A demonstration in support of the people of Palestine was held at its unveiling with Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan speaking in support of Palestinians and calling for the Israeli ambassador in Ireland to go.

New mural on West Belfast's International Wall protesting against the atrocious war crimes Israel is committing in Palestine.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/D6aWtRwZP4 — Tony McDonagh (@BonesMacD) November 4, 2023

Speaking at the event Pat Sheehan said: "The position of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland is now untenable. The ambassador should no longer enjoy diplomatic status in Ireland. I say to her, pack your bags and go now!

"What's happening in Gaza at the moment cannnot be described as a war. The Israeli governemnt is involved in a savage military bombardment against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip."

Pat continued: "We were one of the first parliaments in the world to call for a ceasefire. Israel continues to defy these calls. Ethnic cleansing is taking place in full view of and imprimatur of the Western powers that have been cheerleading this brutal and vicious genocide of the Palestinian people.

"The Israelis cannot and will not inflict a military defeat on the Palestinians' desire to be free. As we stand here in West Belfast we send a message to our Palestinian brothers and sisters throughout the occupied territories. You have not been forgotten, you have not been abandoned, we stand with you. We stand with Palestine. Free Palestine!"

Another mural depicting the solidarity between the people of Palestine and Ireland was also erected at the end of October on behalf of the Irish Republican Socialist Movement.