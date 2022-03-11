Work begins on new crematorium outside Belfast

WORK has commenced on a new crematorium on Doagh Road in Newtownabbey, which is due for completion in December 2022.

The £5m investment will provide a state-of-the-art facility for families and mourners including a memorial garden and columbarium for the interment of ashes.

The building will nestle in a parkland setting, with walking paths within a landscaped area creating a sense of privacy and calm. A tree-lined avenue will sweep down through the site around a lake which will face on to the single-storey building. As well as wildflower meadows, the site will also feature seating areas for reflection.

The crematorium will utilise the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring environmental protection is maintained at the highest level.

Roselawn Crematorium is currently the North's only crematorium, with only six on the island of Ireland and was designed to handle 700 cremations each year, but over 3,500 cremations are now taking place annually.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb planted a Cedar tree to mark this momentous occasion.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb

“This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland," he said.

"It will provide further choice and options for those considering difficult plans with loved ones.”