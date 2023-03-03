Young people bring West Belfast housing campaign to the opera stage

A NEW opera is set to captivate audiences illustrating the real-life campaign led by young people experiencing the housing crisis.

The opera – which premieres tonight, Friday – will follow the journey of three young people and their inspirational campaign to engage politicians and councillors to build more social housing on the former Mackie's site in West Belfast.

Entitled ‘Nobody/Somebody,’ the powerful performance inspired by the Take Back the City campaign is composed by Neil Martin and playwright Fionnuala (Finn) Kennedy. It is a collaboration between NI Opera and the Take Back the City campaign, supported by local human rights NGO, Participation and the Practice of Rights.

The Mackie’s site, is in one of the areas of greatest poverty and housing stress in the North and has been rezoned by Belfast City Council, limiting its potential to help address the housing crisis. The opera tells the story of campaigners who won’t take no for an answer and have engaged the support of international architects to develop new plans for the site.

Through song and emotive lyrics performed by Ulster Youth Orchestra, as well as some satire, the new opera aims to provoke a conversation around the subject of how elected representatives and officials are making decisions regarding public resources.

.@NIOpera’s powerful new opera ‘Nobody/Somebody’ premieres at the Belfast Children’s Festival this weekend 🎶



Written by @finn_kennedy & composed by @nmcello, the opera tells the inspiring story of youth activism against homelessness.



Learn more: https://t.co/bmJDUknbsZ#BCF23 pic.twitter.com/lXUHHbkveo — Arts Council of Northern Ireland (@ArtsCouncilNI) March 2, 2023

Playwright Finn Kennedy said: “This is a story about young people living in hostels and with housing stress who are campaigning to build more social housing on a perfectly suitable site. It details their exchanges with councillors and politicians on that journey in what is a brilliant example of how young people are leading change and exercising their voices in difficult situations.”

Sean Kane, Marissa McMahon, Hugh Ellis, Twasul Mohammed and Morhaf SidAhmed from Take Back The City at the Mackies site

Marissa McMahon of Take Back the City hopes the opera will expose the seriousness of the housing needs of the next generation to elected representatives who have the power to act today.

She said: “Imagine growing up in a hostel or watching your parents living with the stress of paying extortionate rent to a landlord who has the power to make you homeless on a whim. Imagine a lifetime on a waiting list for a house that is never built. Imagine being homeless and ignored while hotels and office blocks pop up all around you. Then, imagine your story is brought to life in the form of an opera where it can’t be ignored.

“This opera commission is so important and timely as we all respond to the worsening housing crisis in our country.”

Nobody/Somebody will run from 3 March until 5 March at the Elmwood Hall as part of the Belfast Children’s Festival. Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at niopera.com.