New passing places on Mountain to help with traffic congestion

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has welcomed the installation of seven new passing places at intervals along Divis Road. These will permit visitors to pull into the side of the road in a bid to better manage two way traffic flow and ensure that local residents can freely access their homes during busy periods.



It comes after a year of traffic congestion on the stretch of road as people flock to the Divis and Black Mountain Trail during lockdown. With the car park overflowing, drivers have abandoned their cars on the narrow country road.



Visiting the site this week Minister Mallon said she is delighted that the new passing bays have come into operation.



“Divis and Black Mountain is a beautiful area to exercise and to enjoy nature, however, as visitors we must be respectful of local residents and other road users, including our emergency services, who are entitled to travel along the road without facing obstruction from inconsiderate drivers who have parked their cars along the narrow roadside, blocking access routes and causing congestion.



“These passing places should assist with maintaining two way traffic progression and I would appeal to anyone visiting the area to use them for their proper purposes and do not park in them or you could face a fine.



“My Department has also undertaken improvement works in the vicinity of the National Trust car park entrance including kerbing and carriageway repairs, new road markings and marker posts. Additional signage to warn motorists of pedestrians on approach to the car park entrance will also be erected in the near future.



“Together with the National Trust and PSNI we will keep the traffic situation in the area under review and if necessary I will consider further steps to deal with any obstruction.

“I know many of you will want to get outside for fresh air and exercise but please also remember that facilities such as Divis and the Black Mountain only have limited parking space. I urge everyone to continue to follow the Covid health guidelines and consider arranging their visits to less busy and safer times.”



The National Trust’s Director for Northern Ireland, Heather McLachlan, added: “We are very pleased to see the completion of these new passing places on Divis Road, and we are grateful to the Minister and Department for progressing this so quickly.



“Divis and Black Mountain has experienced an increasing number of visitors over the last year, as everyone continues to enjoy the benefits of nature and spending more time outdoors.



“Having this new infrastructure in place will help ease congestion. We continue to work with our partners including Department for Infrastructure, Belfast City Council, PSNI, Belfast Hills Partnership, elected representatives and local residents to create long-term solutions which ensure special spaces like this can be accessible to everyone.”



Superintendent Nigel Henry said that over recent months officers have responded to “multiple reports” of congestion and badly parked vehicles which have caused obstructions within the area of Divis and the Black Mountain.



He added: “While we welcome these new improvements, people visiting the area must still abide by local parking restrictions. Visitors should only park in the available car parks and in a manner which allows the safe and free movement of traffic in the area.



“This will prevent access issues for local residents and ensure emergency vehicles can access the area if required. Police will continue to patrol the area and will take enforcement action where required.”