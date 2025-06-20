New play set in the New Lodge to perform in the MAC next week

A NEW play based in the New Lodge is set to perform in the MAC next week.

'What did you Do for Ireland, Da?' by Bronagh Diamond is the latest work from Green Shoot Productions, commissioned as part of its two-year community theatre residency in the New Lodge. The play is based on workshops and discussions with young people and residents' groups in the area.

The play tells the story of one family from the New Lodge Road and their 17-year-old son Jamie as he struggles to make sense of his sexuality and the world around him.

Is his grandfather’s republican past something he should be proud of? Can he understand his grandmother’s behaviour as she suffers from agoraphobia ? Can Jamie conceive of going to the newly-built University Of Ulster – 500 yards from his front door?

When Jamie ‘joins up’ to try and emulate his grandfather’s republican reputation the story takes an unexpected turn, forcing the family to recognise that their enemy isn’t ‘themens’ on the other side of the peace wall, but a new burgeoning enemy within.

The play is a powerful story, laced with great humour. It has its finger on the pulse of what it’s like to grow up working class in the Belfast of 2025. Can Jamie escape the remnants of past conflicts or can he take his own path, embrace his sexuality and emerge into a brighter future?

Director Michelle McGuinness grew up in the New Lodge and still lives there today and said it has been a "dream come true" to work on the play.

"The play is a journey with 17-year-old Jamie from the New Lodge. Growing up in a working-class community, he is trying to figure out his sexuality and his place in the world," she said. "He also comes from quite a dysfunctional family with a lot of demons and things about the past.

"There are a lot of modern day issues. This play is set in the New Lodge but really it could be set in any working class area here. I think a lot of people will be able to relate to it.

"The play is very funny but also very poignant and emotional. It is sure to be a brilliant night out for people.

"It has been a dream come true for me to work on it, being from the New Lodge myself and still living there."

Actor, Kealan McAllister plays multiple roles in the play, including lead character Jamie.

"The play is all about members of a dysfunctional family trying to find their way back to each other," he added. "It is three generations of the one family all being affected by all sorts of problems and understanding them.

"It is a privilege to work with such great professionals at Green Shoot Productions.

"Rehearsals have been going really well and I am really looking forward to performing on the MAC stage next week."

'What Did you Do for Ireland, Da? by Bronagh Diamond will perform in the MAC Theatre from June 24-28. Tickets are available to purchase on the MAC website here.