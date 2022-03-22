WATCH: New playground opens in the Market

A NEW, restored playground has opened in the Market area, with Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in attendance.

The restored playground, which is part of the Sure Start programme is located on Stewart Street and was developed and restored by the developer All State at the cost of £20,000. The money was originally earmarked for a site in the gasworks, but Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and the Market Development Association campaigned for the funds to be allocated to the Sure Start programme instead

Siobhán McDonnell from the Market Development Association welcomed the opening.

“The Market Development Association has campaigned for the development of a standalone Sure Start facility since 2015, and so the allocation of funding to further develop the outdoor play facility was greatly welcomed," she said. "The Sure Start services are a vital provision in the area, for children, young people and families and acts as a key role in child development and family support in the Market.

"This newly restored play area will improve the services in which Sure Start can provide. Development would not have been possible without the work of Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, who was involved in the early stages of securing the development, right through to pushing for funding to further develop the outdoor space – work that is greatly appreciated by all members of the Market community.”