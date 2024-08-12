Safer neighbourhood pledge as Upper Springfield Trust and NIHE united to build community confidence

AN Upper Springfield Development Trust project in West Belfast is being supported with funds totalling £25,000 from the Housing Executive’s community safety unit.

A specialised community safety team is supporting residents who want to report crime and anti-social behaviour in the area directly to the Housing Executive, PSNI, Belfast City Council and other statutory organisations.

Funding comes from the Housing Executive’s Community Safety Fund and will provide much needed support for salaries and other running costs.

The area covered by the project runs from Castle Street to Lagmore.

“Our community safety projects play a pivotal role in building confidence among local residents," said Michael Donnelly of the Upper Springfield Trust.

“By supporting people to report incidents of crime, our different programmes help people act against wrongdoing, fostering a sense of security and control within the community. We liaise with statutory bodies, bridging the gap between residents and authorities, ensuring that concerns are heard and addressed promptly."

Michael Donnelly said the initiative would strengthen "community bonds and create a safer, more resilient neighbourhood".

Ciarraí Reilly, from the community safety team at the Housing Executive added: “We are pleased to be able to support the excellent work that the Trust does. We want every resident to feel safe in their home, enjoy living in their neighbourhood and feel confident when reporting anti-social behaviour to the relevant authorities.”