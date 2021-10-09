Memories blossom in new Newtownabbey garden

SENSORY GARDEN: Jessie from Abbott’s Cross Primary School and Joseph from St James Primary School who won the garden naming competition with Memory Lane, centre manager Colin Fullerton and Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb

A NEW sensory garden in Newtownabbey designed specifically for people living with dementia has been officially named 'Memory Lane' following a schools naming competition.

The Praxis Care Croft site has been in operation since 2019. They are the largest charity provider of care for adults and children affected by mental ill-health, learning disability, autism and dementia on the island of Ireland.

The Croft on Abbots Road provide accommodation and support services for individuals with a diagnosis of early stage dementia to live as independently as possible.

A competition to name their garden was held for two local schools, Abbott’s Cross Primary School and St James’s Primary School. The winning name was proposed by Joseph and Rónan of St James’s Primary School and the garden sign was designed by Hubert from the same school.

Announcing the new name of the garden, Councillor Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said he was proud to see the asset come to full blossom.

“It will be of great benefit to the residents and it is an inspiration to see so many of the local community involved in the project," he said.

"I am very grateful to those who responded to my predecessor’s appeal earlier this year for help to build the gardens and who donated time and materials to make sure the garden could become a reality.

Donated materials came from Murdoch Builders, Colemans Garden Centre and Eglantine Timber. Building work and professional advice were provided by Damien Ward, Andrew Ferguson and the Conservation Volunteers.

Praxis Care Chairman, Ken Brundle said: “Having spent the last two years in front of a computer screen on various video calls, the opportunity to come to see this sensory garden was one I looked forward to.

"It’s important to remember that this would not have happened without the manager Colin Fullerton and his team here at The Croft, Newtownabbey, and the local community in this area.

“The memory garden is a world-class addition to a world-class service and the result of the community coming together to make it happen. It is plain to see that teamwork has been key to making the Memory Lane sensory garden happen."

Colin Fullerton, manager of the service added: “At The Croft we support 19 people with an early diagnosis of dementia and we support them to remain in the community for as long as possible. Focused activity, particularly gardening helps maintain physical activity, cognitive function and social interaction, as well as keeping people stimulated, feeling valued and helpful to others.

“Gardening especially engages all of our senses, maintains our dexterity and gives us a sense of well-being as the garden needs to be planned and maintained in advance.”