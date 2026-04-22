A NEW sensory pod has been installed at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Cubbie is a data-driven sensory portrait system designed to help young patients regulate their emotions and sensory intake in under ten minutes.

It was unveiled on Thursday morning with a special launch organised by Little Heroes, an independent charity supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Enjoying the Cubbie experience

While designed with neurodivergent children and young people in mind, this immersive space is a vital resource for anyone who may feel overwhelmed by the hospital environment.

The Cubbie begins as a blank space that transforms based on the user. It creates an immersive, personalised experience through curated sensory outputs, helping to bridge the gap between feeling overwhelmed and feeling safe.

This vital addition to the hospital has been made possible through a generous donation from the management and employees of Davy Private Clients UK, whose support has fully funded the acquisition and installation of the Cubbie for the benefit of young patients.

Dr Elaine Klewchuk, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at the RBHSC said: "Illness, pain, interacting with unfamiliar people in scary and busy environments is stressful for all of us and particularly for children, young people and their families.

"Many healthcare encounters can involve difficult, invasive and at times painful procedures which can cause distress and trauma, whilst seeking to support health and wellbeing.

"Many children, young people and families are managing additional sensory and disability needs including neurodiversity which can further exacerbate those normal experiences of stress and distress."

"Our aim across RBHSC is to minimise upset and support children and young people to get maximum benefits from their healthcare experiences, supporting parents in supporting their children, and reducing family stress and trauma also."

"We know that supporting children and young people to feel more emotionally regulated, remain as relaxed and calm as possible in their healthcare investigations allows for better healthcare assessments and outcomes."

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn attended the launch.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA at the launch

“Sinn Féin has been engaging with campaign groups, Belfast Trust leadership and the Minister of Health for some time to highlight the urgent need for a dedicated sensory space within the hospital.

“Each year, around 34,000 children attend the Royal’s emergency department, many of whom have complex needs, including autism, ADHD and sensory processing difficulties.

"For these children, the bright lights, noise and busy environment of an emergency department can be overwhelming, adding further distress to an already difficult experience.

“This new sensory facility will support thousands of children and their parents each year, providing a calm and safe environment with appropriate equipment to help them feel more settled and better able to engage with healthcare staff.”