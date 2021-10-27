New project to boost social economy in areas suffering from the legacy of the conflict

AREAS suffering disproportionately from the legacy of the conflict are to be targeted in a new project led by Co-operation Ireland that seeks to boost the social economy through targeted funding.

The Future Innovators project aims to further peacebuilding and reconciliation within and between communities north and south of the border through supporting social innovation projects. It will be based in the Urban Village areas, including Ardoyne and Greater Ballysillan in North Belfast. The project was launched at the Marrowbone Community Hub on Wednesday morning and will be delivered over the next 18 months.

The project is being delivered through a partnership led by Co-operation Ireland, with Belfast Interface Project, Donegal Youth Service, Animorph (a software development co-operative) and the University of Essex.

The support and the success of these projects will build, improve, and sustain relationships between communities addressing issues of trust, prejudice, and intolerance.

Social innovation projects identify unfulfilled needs of people and communities. Projects can range from social supermarkets that provide employment and services in the areas they are based, to digital democracy tools that empower people to have a greater say on local decision-making.

In addition to supporting fledgling business, an online toolkit will be designed for community members and organisations to use to practically envision and design the future of their areas.

Co-operation Ireland CEO Peter Sheridan said: “Tackling generational problems stemming from the conflict remains a very live issue and projects like Future Innovators will not only foster cross community interaction, but also build the social economy in deprived areas.

“It is an exciting opportunity to be creative and innovative and Co-operation Ireland is delighted to be leading the project. I want to thank the Special EU Programmes Body for funding Future Innovators and look forward to working with all our partners in delivering this brilliant programme.”

Speaking about the strategic importance of the project for the EU PEACE IV Programme, Gina McIntyre, CEO of the Special EU Programmes Body said: “The Future Innovators project offers a tremendous opportunity to assist local communities, within the five urban villages, to develop the skills they need to create innovative solutions that will address issues of local concern.

"The delivery partners in this project are perfectly suited to assist and maximise such efforts, drawing upon their previous peace-building experience within communities to ensure that all voices are heard, and understood, within important policy and decision-making processes.”