New Mary Ann McCracken walking tour unveiled

NEW WALKING TOUR: Participants will take in the locations linked to the philanthropist, abolitionist and social reformer, Mary Ann McCracken.

A NEW walking tour has been launched in Belfast which will take visitors through the streets and to the locations linked to the philanthropist, abolitionist and social reformer, Mary Ann McCracken.

Mary Ann McCracken, who was born over 250 years ago, is intrinsically linked to the city of Belfast. She lived her fearless life championing causes, moving from place to place, always on a mission to make life better for those less fortunate than herself.

Those on the tour will hear about her more radical nature: Her role in the work of the United Irishmen, the 1798 rebellion and beyond. How she was devoted to her older brother Henry Joy – who was hanged for his leading role in the rebellion.

The new tour has been developed by The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation in conjunction with Clifton House.

Mary Ann McCracken, from Belfast was way ahead of her time. A lifelong activist, Mary was in the United Irishmen, cared for the city's poor, was an abolitionist & refrained from buying goods that were handled in anyway by slaves.

Norma Sinte, Chair of the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation described the Belfast radical as "a truly amazing woman".

"We have been working on this for a long time, and it is so exciting to finally be able to bring it to the public."

All the locations within the tour are linked to Mary Ann’s life, her endeavours and that of her family. Tour participants will be led by an experienced guide through the same streets she walked over 200 years before.

The tour starts on the steps of Clifton House, where Mary Ann’s thirst for philanthropic causes first began and where her impact can still be seen today. It finishes near Belfast City Hall.

Mary Ann McCracken’s Belfast walking tour will take place every Friday at 2pm, and will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Tickets are £12.50pp, and include a complimentary tea and coffee. Booking is advisable. Visit the website for more information.