New Year baby joy for Carrick Hill parents

A NORTH Belfast mother and father are celebrating the New Year after their new baby son was born just hours into 2022.

Carrick Hill parents Catherine McGuinness and Edward Sailes welcomed baby boy, Raylan who was born at 3.17am in the Royal Victoria Hospital on January 1, weighing 8lb 2oz.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, an ecstatic Catherine said: "He wasn't actually due until January 2.

"It has been a whirlwind start to the New Year.

"He will never be short of things to do on his birthday and the New Year celebrations will be a bit more special from now on.

"I think there were three New Year babies born as well here. It is lovely to share the milestone with other parents.

"Raylan is home and is absolutely adorable. He is keeping us up all night for cuddles and we are both over the moon.

"Part of me was hoping he would be born on Christmas Day, so I could double up both in terms of presents," she joked.