Young people involved in vandalism 'must be covered in paint'

NEWINGTON Day Centre are appealing to local parents to be wary of their children's whereabouts after their building was vandalised at the weekend.

Staff arrived at work last Monday morning to discover white paint had been thrown all around the exterior of the building in Atlantic Avenue.

The centre management has expressed its concern after young people gained access to the building by climbing over high railings – and appealed to the local community to prevent any further vandalism.

A spokesperson for Newington Day Centre said: "Staff at Newington Day Centre have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to provide safe day care for older people in our community and support to their families. We are trying hard to refurbish the garden for the enjoyment of our community.

"However over the weekend children were in the back of the centre, they climbed over very high railings to gain excess. This is extremely dangerous and if they fall they will get badly hurt.

"There was paint thrown all over the building including the top fire escape. It is frightening to think of the height at which a young person could have fallen.

"Parents must know who has caused this damage as those involved would have been covered in paint.

"We ask the local community in the Newington area to help us stop this vandalism and prevent young people getting hurt.

"The day centre is for the enjoyment of all people who are older. As a charity this damage takes vital funding from our service.

"We will be looking at local CCTV. Please help us keep the building safe."