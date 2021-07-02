NHS Ride of Thanks set to honour staff and key workers

A MOTORBIKE event will take place this weekend passing by the main Belfast hospitals as a thank you to NHS staff for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS Ride of Thanks will take place on Sunday, July 4 at 10am, departing from D1 Dockside, Airport Road West. The route will travel across the city, including stops at the Royal Victoria Hospital, City Hospital, Musgrave Park Hospital and the Mater Hospital.

Other routes have also been organised across the North.

Up to 2,000 bikers are expected to take part in the event with all funds raised donated to the Air Ambulance.

Karl Bradley, President of the NHS Ride of Thanks committee, said: “We would like to encourage the biking community in Northern Ireland to get behind our event.

The NHS Ride of Thanks Committee

“As road users, we never quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.

“We are hoping to have in excess of 2,000 bikers attending NHS Ride of Thanks, so this is a great excuse to take your bike out for a run and support your local Air Ambulance.”

Grace Williams from Air Ambulance NI added: "I want to say a big thanks to the NHS Ride of Thanks Committee for choosing to support the wonderful work of the Air Ambulance through their event.

"We are calling on all bikers to get involved in the event to pass through all the hospitals in Belfast.

"We can't fly without your support so it is vital."

For more information, contact Karl Bradley 07871444106 or Debbie 07547290734 or visit the Facebook page ‘NHS Ride of Thanks Northern Ireland Main Group”.