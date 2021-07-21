MLA welcomes progress on Westlink suicide prevention measures

SINN Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed progress on suicide-prevention measures on bridges across the Westlink.

The Department for Infrastructure says temporary proposals will be put in place, including high railings to prevent people from climbing over the bridge.

The Westlink bridges have been the scene of a number of suicides and suicide attempts in recent years.

Ms Ní Chuilín said the move to secure the bridges was welcome:

“The Department for Infrastructure have confirmed that officials will consider the outcomes of the feasibility study to find a long-term solution to stop people from climbing," she said. “We have had tragedies on these bridges over the last number years and we will continue working to deliver prevention measures alongside proper mental health support for people in crisis.”