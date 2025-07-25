Soccer: NI Football League restructure on the cards from 2026/27 season

The NI Football League (NIFL) has unveiled a new league restructure set to take effect from the 2026/27 season.

NIFL will take full responsibility for the top two tiers of men’s football in Northern Ireland, sharpening its focus exclusively on developing the professional game.

Beneath these two professional tiers, the newly formed National Conference League will become a key part of the Performance Pathway, operating tiers 3, 4, and 5 and creating clearer routes for talent development and club progression.

To ensure a smooth transition, several key changes have been approved:

There will be no relegation from the NIFL Championship in the 2025/26 season

At the end of the 2025/26 season the top four ranked teams in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League (meeting new Championship criteria) will join an expanded 16-team NIFL Championship for the 2026/27 season

The remaining Premier Intermediate League clubs will transition into the new National Conference League structure

The aim is to get to five leagues of 12 teams within 3-4 years

In addition, The NIFL Board has approved a new and ambitious Professional Game Ground Criteria which outlines a phased five-year improvement plan aimed at raising standards across the Premiership and Championship. This initiative responds to the rising expectations of players, coaches, and fans, and underscores a vision for a more modern and competitive professional football environment.

This restructure represents more than a reshuffling of leagues, as it provides a significant opportunity to modernise the game, improve player pathways, and build a stronger foundation for the future of professional football in the North.

NIFL Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills said: “These developments are the result of both the Irish FA and NIFL strategies. The changes are the outworkings and actions contained within both documents and I believe they create a clear performance pathway for ambitious clubs, while also challenging existing clubs to further develop and progress.

“A lot of work from key stakeholders has gone into this, and we thank them all for their input, most importantly our clubs. This also further highlights the urgent need for the NI Football Fund to come to fruition and for increased investment to continue growing the game, as our clubs continue to face the evolving challenges and needs of their communities.”