NI Hospice Walk returns to Divis/Black Mountain

GO WALKING: Heather Weir, CEO at NI Hospice and Paul Francis, Head of Philanthropy at NI Hospice, with Hospice team and supporters

Hospice Walks are making a return this Saturday with a planned walk along Black Mountain’s Divis Ridge Trail.

Organised by NI Hospice the event will mark the return of the charity’s in-person activities after being on a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The charity is calling on people to sign up and get walking.

The Divis Ridge Trail walk is the first planned event of the year, and two walks are available, with both being scheduled for 10am on Saturday 26th March.

In the first walk, participants will take a 10km walk that allows a 180-degree view across Belfast and the surrounding countryside.

The alternative option is the 5km Summit Trail, a loop walk on Divis Mountain that also encompasses brilliant views.

Registration for the both walks is free, and takes place at 9am on Saturday at Divis Barn Café. Those who register for the walk will receive a Hospice t-shirt, a pin-on label to show who you are walking in memory, or support of. Those who also raise over £100 will receive a branded eco-friendly water bottle.

Northern Ireland Hospice Chief Executive, Heather Weir said: “Our walks have become a special part of our charity’s history, which is why we are so delighted to be able to have them in person again. These walks, in specially-chosen local areas across Northern Ireland, will be a true celebration of life as friends and family gather to help us deliver our specialist care for children and adults living with serious illnesses.”

Those who are up for a challenge can also register for Challenge Walks, which will kick off on 12 June 2022 with a walk up Slieve Donard.

For more information on how to register and take part, visit here.