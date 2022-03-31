Tributes to Niall who passed away after fall

MUCH LOVED: Niall McCullough (27) was passed away last week

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast man following his tragic death.

Niall McCullough (27) who lived and worked in England passed away in hospital on March 23 following a tragic accident earlier this month. He was originally from Windermere Gardens in the Cavehill area.

Niall suffered head injuries following a fall on March 12. He was initially taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for specialist treatment.

Posting on social media, sister, Niamh McCullough said: "After a long hard fight, Niall has went off to be with lil sis. Look after each other, and look over mummy and daddy. They need it now more than ever."

Niall was a past pupil of St Malachy's College, which also paid its own tribute.

In a statement, the school said: "The college community are saddened to learn of the death of past pupil Niall McCullough – class of 2013.

"Niall passed away following an accident while living in England. We will keep his family in our prayers and thoughts. May Niall rest in peace."

The young mechanic was heavily involved in kickboxing and was previously a member of Bodyshots in Newtownabbey and later TMA Trojans in Walsall.

Niall had been working as a bike building co-ordinator for Wiggle in Wolverhampton where he was "a much loved colleague" who would be remembered for his "knowledge and kind nature".

Paying tribute the company said: "Niall always worked with the customer at the heart of what he did, seeking to assemble bikes as well as he could for the enjoyment of the rider.

"We enjoyed hearing the stories of his weekly duels, sparing sessions and amidst the camaraderie of the workshop team, Niall remained a gentle giant.

"Niall was a true fighter and it goes without saying that he will be sadly missed by his colleagues who after his time in Wolverhampton quickly became friends.

"We have lost a much loved colleague, and our thoughts and prayers go to his family who have memories of a much loved family member."

Niall is survived by his parents, Margaret and Billy, siblings Niamh and Tiarnan and wider family circle.