NIFL Championship: Newington clinch 1-0 victory over H&W Welders

NIFL Championship

H&W Welders 0-1 Newington

BOTH H&W and Newington entered into Saturday afternoon’s fixture desperately in need of a win, with both teams hovering a little too close to the foot of the table for either manager’s liking.

It was two defeats on the trot for the visitors, whilst H&W hadn’t managed a victory in the league since their 5-0 victory over Institute over a month ago.

The lack of confidence in either side was evident in the early exchanges, as both sides struggled to string a number of passes together.

As the half grew, the H&W midfield duo of Barr and Wilson began to slowly grow into the game; with Barr dropping deep in an attempt to find space.

A number of beautifully weighted passes into the channel from the H&W number 11 early in the first half gave Newington a reminder that if they were to leave Holywood with all three points today, their backline had to remain disciplined – in particular McVarnock, as the home side continued to target the right back.

As H&W began to target the right hand side more and more, a number of perfectly timed and aggressive tackles from McVarnock on McLellan almost served as a deterrent to the home side, as the visiting full-back was determined H&W got no joy down his side.

Great result for our first team today away to @WeldersFC. Mick Morgan got the only goal of the game in the first half with a lovely top corner finish from the edge of the box.



Up The Ton 💚🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TsIWvhHsTZ — Newington FC (@NewingtonFC) October 8, 2022

The first chance of the match fell to the home side as the dancing feet of Wilson wandered into the Newington box, before drilling a low shot straight into the goalkeeper’s arms, much to the annoyance of Frazer who felt the midfielder should have passed.

As the likes of McVarnock and Gorman began to get the better of the H&W attackers more and more, they were encouraged on by the encouraging screams of Paul Hamilton on the touchline.

Yet another crunching tackle from McVarnock 15 yards from the H&W box left the full back in possession in an extremely promising position. He had the calmness to play in forward Morgan, who had managed to find himself in acres of spaces.

The striker curled the ball beautifully into the top corner from the edge of the H&W box to give the visitors the lead 12 minutes into the first half – 1-0 Newington.

Newington had enjoyed very little of the ball, however, H&W could have zero complaints about being a goal down.

However, they were given more than a good enough reason to complain only a few minutes after going behind when a flick-on from Wright was latched on to by Garrett, who had come from deep.

The Newington defenders stood statuesque appealing for offside, leaving goalkeeper Walker to come rushing out only to be beaten to the ball by the rapid Garrett.

The goalkeeper’s momentum forced him into the H&W winger, who was left in a heap right on the edge of the Newington box. Newington could, and probably should have been down to 10 men – however referee Louise Thompson waved away the appeals of the home crowd.

It was Newington’s turn now to voice their anger and frustration at the officials, as Morgan’s powerful header was saved on the line – uproar on the Newington bench as they were adamant the ball had crossed the line, however once again all appeals from an outraged bench were waved away by the officials. Goalkeeper Johnston may have felt a little hard done by, as his incredible stop was drowned out by the ardent screams of the travelling bench.

H&W, who continued to choose the wrong option in the final third, were now reduced to long-distance efforts as Wilson saw his effort on the edge of the box easily blocked by a determined Matthew Gorman. 1-0 at half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half and the final pass had not improved from the home side; a number of chances to play in the likes of McLellan and Frazer were squandered by the midfield – the story of the match so far for H&W.

The best chance of the match for the home side fell to winger Stephen Garrett, who was played through with a delightful pass from full-back Davidson after cutting in.

Garrett, unable to lift it over Walker, blasted it straight at the feet on the onrushing goalkeeper.

Apart from a few half and all too rare chances, H&W continued to look toothless in attack, with the only real bright spark and positive of the afternoon coming from substitute Eric Akassou.

The forward’s introduction brought a bit of much-needed impetuous and flare to the H&W attack. The attacker had a number of bright sparks after coming on and looked the most likely to make something happen.

A number of one-twos and excellent wing play from the substitute was enough to land a couple of the Newington player’s in the referee’s book; most noticeably Gowdy who was forced to drag Akassou to the flower after a nutmeg from the winger left him red faced in the middle of the park.

Despite the substitute’s best efforts, it wasn’t to be for H&W Welder’s today, who are now without a win in four and sit three points from the bottom of the table.

As for Newington, the North Belfast side will need plenty more performances of that calibre this season if they are to avoid a return to the NIFL Premier Intermediate.

H&W WELDERS: S Johnston, S Davidson, J McCarthy, C Byers, A Wright, R Wilson, S Garrett (Ferguson), R Deans, J Frazer (Akassou), M McLellan (McComb), O Barr.

NEWINGTON: G Walker, A Casey (N Cummings), M Gorman, K Bradley, R Gowdy, P Downey (Rice), T McNicholl (Slane), J Reid, M Morgan (Courtney), R McVarnock, J Reilly.

Goal: M Morgan 11