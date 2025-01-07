Poleglass woman devastated after arson attack on city centre business

A WEST Belfast woman says she is "absolutely devastated" after a weekend arson attack on her business in the city centre.

Deborah Kane from Poleglass opened Pretty n Pink Kane’s Sunbed and Beauty Boutique last September.

Shortly before 9:10pm on Saturday night, police received a report that a white Peugeot Partner van had driven into the premises. It was then reported that a male got out of the van and set the vehicle on fire. The male made off from the scene running down Unity Walk following the attack.

Extensive smoke damage was caused to the premises as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Deborah said: "It has been a dream of mine to open my own business. I got involved in the business start-up programme through Belfast City Council. I managed to get a vacant unit in North Street and it was all go from there.

"The business has been going really well. I had it all kitted out and I was really enjoying it. On Saturday night, I finished work and went home. I went out for dinner and home to play bingo.

"My phone rang at about 11.30pm and it was the police to tell me there had been a fire at my business. I went down and couldn’t believe it. I am absolutely devastated. I have worked really hard to get to where I am today.

"I have no idea why my business was targeted. Honestly, I don’t know. I am not going to let it deter me. I don’t know how but I will re-build and go again."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Deborah with repair costs and getting the business set up again. You can donate here.

Police are appealing for information following the arson attack.

Inspector Murphy said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or may have dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1331 04/01/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”