NIFL: Magilton calls for explosive end to the campaign

Cliftonville got the better of the Irish Cup meeting with Coleraine last month INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton has called on his side to bottle the positives from their 2-2 draw with Glentoran in midweek as they embark on the league run-in.

There are now 11 games remaining in the race for the title with Magilton’s side firmly on the coattails of leaders Linfield and last year’s champions, Larne.

On Saturday, Coleraine make the trip to Solitude (3pm kick-off) and the Reds’ boss is demanding his side come out exploding in the remaining fixtures.

The Bannsiders come in sitting in sixth and aiming for revenge for the Irish Cup defeat to the North Belfast side last month.

“We’ve got to bottle that and come out exploding,” he demanded.

“For 11 games we’ve got to empty the tank and where that leaves us, great. We’ve got to empty the tank and I will ensure that we do.”

Odhran Casey’s late equaliser in East Belfast was the third successive late show on the road and Magilton is eager for the guts, determination and never-say-die attitude to present itself.

“I’d like us to score in the first minute if I’m brutally honest, but it’s not happening,” he joked.

“What we have to do now is bottle that second half performance, in terms of just sheer guts, determination and a never say die attitude.

“There was more intensity in our play in comparison to the first-half, where a really good side had a stranglehold on the game.

“We couldn’t wait for half-time to come. We made changes that would affect the game and ultimately it did. Obviously, we’re delighted.”

The Reds’ boss disagreed with the decision to chalk off Ronan Hale’s opener, with Joe Gormley flagged for straying into an offside position.

“It’s onside, Joe is onside,” Magilton insisted.

“Funnily enough it’s the same linesman that gave the same decision at Solitude. It was onside and Joe’s was onside and I thought it was a really poor decision.”

The share of the spoils means that the Solitude side is now 12 games without defeat since their last reverse in Larne back in November and Magilton believes it is also credit to their fellow title contenders.

“In any league and in any standard, to go on the run that we are on in pretty good - I’d say more than pretty good,” he reflected.

“That is a credit to the teams above us, who are on a similar run, but I’m only ever concerned about Cliftonville’s performances and our standards.

“We slipped in the first-half and as I say, it is a credit to a very good side. Our standards for us were poor, we were second to everything, but I knew with the quality, character and resilience in the group, that we were going to play better and we did.”

New signing Paddy Burns was introduced from the bench with half an hour remaining in an attempt to cancel out the second goal, scored by elder sibling Bobby and his manager was impressed with what he saw.

“He was absolutely great,” Magilton agreed.

“He epitomised what we want in terms of sheer determination and basics.

“Going to tackle, win headers, win second balls, and show quality on the ball.

“Coming to The Oval, you have to show guts and show bravery. If you do that and continue to do that, you might get a result and ultimately we got a result.”