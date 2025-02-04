NIFL Premiership: Coleraine encounter vital for Cliftonville

Eric McWoods is one of the new arrivals at Solitude INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes Tuesday evening’s clash with Coleraine is massive in their big to push up the table in the league (7.45pm kick-off).

Both sides are situated in the bottom six of the Sports Direct Premiership ahead of the encounter at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

A victory for the Reds would see them climb back into the top half, but Magilton is expecting a backlash from the hosts after their Irish Cup exit at the weekend.

“It’s massive for us,” he acknowledged.

“We’ll have a body count and see how we go but we have to be ready and we have to be prepared.

“Coleraine went out of the Cup and we’re going to face a bit of a backlash I would imagine.

“They’ve a very good squad and they are assembling a really good squad. We’ve got lads who are desperate to play, which is a really good thing and they’ll have to stand up to the plate now.”

The Solitude outfit had a busy end to the window with the recruitment of striker Eric McWoods and attacker Alex Parsons, and the Reds’ boss admits that their recruitment drive differed from their top-six rivals.

“It was very, very difficult because our reality is different to theirs,” Magilton admitted.

“Financially it is totally different, and we have to be particularly strategic in the manner in which we go about our business.

“There are hundreds of phone calls and then it is finding the right one. At the end of the day, people can send in videos, and they can make the M25 look quiet in London.

“All these guys and all these agents and all these people - you’ve got to be very strategic in who you bring in.

“I think Eric [McWoods] will be a fantastic addition. He’s got bags of pace and he plays on the shoulder and he wants to run in behind, that is maybe something we’ve lacked this year.”

Magilton was full of praise for Jonny Addis after his extra-time winner against Glenavon at the weekend and also picked out Axel Piesold’s contribution.

“When it comes to him in that area of the pitch, you’re thinking goal,” he explained.

“For a centre-half or a central defender, he just has that wonderful knack, he’s got wonderful technique as it happens.

“Axel Piesold did a great job in manipulating the ball, great ball, great touch, and great finish.

“Then there were a few hairy, scary moments at the end, but it is the Irish Cup, and it brings that sort of tension and we’re in the hat and we’re delighted.”

Victory over Glenavon set up a North Belfast derby with Crusaders in the quarter-final, with Magilton desperate to advance and keep their hopes alive of retaining the trophy.

“We’re desperate to retain the trophy,” Magilton added.

“That’s what we are and we are going to do everything we can do that and we’re going to show that courage and resilience that these players have shown time and time again.”