NIFL Premiership: Larne hand Cliftonville fourth-straight league defeat

NIFL Premiership

Larne 2-0 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE suffered their fourth successive league defeat despite a positive showing in their 2-0 defeat to champions, Larne at Inver Park on Friday evening.

Joe Thomson’s attempt to pick out Dylan Sloan was deflected into the net inside the opening 60 seconds of the second half by Luke Conlon before Sloan slammed home at the near post with little over 10 minutes remaining to wrap up all three points for the hosts.

However, Cliftonville will look back in frustration at Ryan Curran’s headed goal being ruled out for offside just before the break, with TV replays suggesting no such offence occurred.

Reds’ boss Jim Magilton felt the decision was wrong and although he rued another slow start to the second half, he does feel there is enough to pick his players up before their return trip in Inver Park in midweek for the Bet McLean Cup semi-final.

“It was a well-worked Ryan Curran goal,” Magilton believed.

“From our vantage point and what we saw, it was a goal and that always gives you a foothold in the game. I thought for spells, we were really good. We used the ball really well, created opportunities, and nullified their threat because they are always a threat.

“Going at half-time, we’re thinking, ‘okay let’s just get off to a quick start’ and we haven’t done that, so there is something not quite right. We didn’t start well against Crusaders and got punished and we didn’t start well here and got punished.

“When you’re playing a team of this quality and they have a foothold in the game, they can play counter-attacking football and Rory [Hale] opportunity is a great opportunity at the right time when we're starting to get on top again.

“It was a really disappointing night, but I think there is enough there for us to go away and think. Tuesday night is a huge game in the semi-final of the League Cup and trying to build that confidence again.”

Magilton made three changes to his squad that defeated Banbridge Rangers in the opening game of the defence of the Irish Cup last weekend.

Luke Conlon returned after injury, with Conor Pepper and Ryan Curran also coming into the XI at the expense of Arran Pettifer and Stephen McGuiness – both of whom dropped to the bench, and Taylor Steven who was recalled to host club St Johnstone prior to the game.

Larne tried to begin the game positively with Dylan Sloan seeing an early side-foot attempt gathered by Lewis Ridd in the Cliftonville goal.

The visitors eventually settled into things and almost forced an opening when Joe Gormley sent a low ball towards Rory Hale at the near post and Cian Bolger was forced to turn the ball behind ahead of Hale.

From the resulting corner the, Ball was only cleared as far as Jonny Addis, but his well-struck attempt rose over the angle of the post and crossbar.

The Inver Reds missed two glorious chances in quick succession before the break. Chris Gallagher floated in a cross that Conor McKendry knocked down and Levi Ives’ attempt crashed off the post. McKendry couldn’t get his follow-up attempt away but found Sloan and his low shot was blocked by the foot of Ridd before it was bundled behind for a corner.

Cliftonville thought they had made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time when Rory Hale crossed and Ryan Curran - who scored the winner the last time his side left Inver Park with all three points - rose to nod home, only for the celebrations to be curtailed by the linesman’s flag, despite TV replays suggesting no such offence took place and the sides went in at the break with the score at 0-0.

The deadlock was broken within the first 60 seconds after the break, and it was the hosts who hit the front.

A neat passing move saw Levi Ives release Joe Thomson down the left and his ball across the face of goal was bundled in off Luke Conlon in his attempt to stop Dylan Sloan from turning the ball home.

To their credit, Cliftonville reacted positively. They had a half shout for a penalty turned away after claims the ball struck the arm of Levi Ives, but referee Ben McMaster was unconvinced before Luke Conlon’s looping attempt was pushed over the bar by back-peddling ’keeper Rohan Ferguson.

Rory Hale fends off the challenge of Cricky Gallagher

Their best chance of a leveller came when Conlon’s cross took a deflection and landed for Hale, but the Cliftonville captain guided his low attempt past the post.

Minutes later, substitute Micheál Glynn curled in a high cross and Hale beat Aaron Donnelly in the air, but Ferguson gathered his headed attempt.

Larne sealed all three points in the 79th minute when Aaron Donnelly stopped substitute Jack Berry in his tracks and played a one-two with Benji Magee before storming forward.

Donnelly attempted to pick out Magee in the middle and despite the striker not being able to touch home, Dylan Sloan applied the finish ahead of Ridd at the back post to make it 2-0.

Jim Magilton’s side were unable to respond in the closing stages as they fell to their fourth straight defeat in the League and were leapfrogged by the Inver Reds.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Ives (McEneff 71’), Donnelly, Thomson, McKendry (Magee 71’), Randall (Graham 71’), Bolger, Cosgrove (Nolan 58’), Sloan (Simpson 84’), Gallagher.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Conlon, Pepper (Wilson 64’), Piesold (Pettifer 78’), Hale, Corrigan (Berry 78’), Curran (Markey 78’), Gormley (Glynn 64’).

REFEREE: Ben McMaster