NIFL Premiership: Magilton era begins with winning start

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 3–0 Glenavon

Jim Magilton got off to a winning start in his first competitive game as Cliftonville manager as the Solitude side began their Sports Direct Premiership campaign with a 3-0 win over Glenavon on Saturday afternoon.

All three goals came within the first half as Joe Gormley claimed a double and Sean Stewart capped his debut with a goal in-between times to ensure it was a routine opening day victory over the Lurgan Blues to the delight of their new boss.

“Obviously I’m delighted, delighted for the players,” Magilton reflected.

“It’s been a long pre-season, longer than we anticipated of course. There was a lot of nerves and tension, as you would expect with the first game of the season.

“It’s great to get off to a start, great that Joe scores. Ben [Wilson] is kicking himself, he could have had a few goals today, but all in all I’m pleased but certainly there is a lot of work to do.”

Magilton handed debuts to on-loan Stewart and summer recruit Ben Wilson in his first competitive starting team, captained by Joe Gormley.

They made the perfect start and led inside of six minutes. Ronan Doherty sent a perfect long pass that Joe Gormley latched onto and lobbed over Rory Brown to bag his first of the campaign.

The Lurgan Blues almost hit back through an in-swinging corner that Danny Wallace attacked at the near post, the ball broke loose in a scramble and Aaron Rogers flicked over the bar.

Just after the quarter-hour mark a pinpoint Ben Wilson ball was dropped in and Jamie Doran was forced to turn the imminent danger away at the expense of a corner.

The hosts doubled their lead just before the midway point in the half. On-loan Norwich City left-back Sean Stewart played a one-two with Chris Gallagher and cut inside and squared for Ben Wilson, Wilson’s shot squirmed away from Rory Brown and Stewart was on hand to turn the ball home for a debut goal.

Glenavon then came into proceedings with Peter Campbell scooping the ball over. Nathan Gartside was then caught in possession by ex-Reds’ striker Andy Mooney and the loose ball broke to Campbell who shot wide of the empty goal.

Gary Hamilton introduced Aaron Prendergast on the half hour mark and the 19-year-old almost made an immediate impact from a free-kick that Gartside needed to push away.

At the other end, Cricky Gallagher played a ball across the face of goal that evaded both Gormley and Sean Stewart. Ben Wilson was then denied a debut goal with Rory Brown making a smart save.

Jim Magilton’s side extended their lead before the break and Joe Gormley claimed his second of the half. Once again Ronan Doherty was on-hand to spray a pass into Gormley’s feet and the 33-year-old lifted the ball over Brown to make it 3-0 at the break.

On-loan Sean Stewart scored on his debut

The Reds should have extended their lead a few minutes after the restart after Gallagher picked out Joe Gormley in space and his reverse pass found Wilson, but the striker’s heavy touch took the ball away from goal after rounding Rory Brown.

Glenavon were much improved after the break and should have pulled a back just after the hour-mark.

Aaron Prendergast picked out Peter Campbell at the back post, but Campbell was unable to turn it home.

Substitute Stephen McGuinness then tried to play a pass back to goalkeeper Gartside and Prendergast intercepted, but the Derry native turned the ball behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

In the end, Cliftonville saw the game to out to collect their first three points of the campaign with the added bonus of a clean sheet to go along with it.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Turner, Robinson, Addis, Stewart (McGuinness 81’), Gallagher (C Curran 67’), Doherty (Pepper 90+2’), Casey, Wilson, Gormley (Berry 81’).

GLENAVON: Brown, Rogers (Prendergast 29’), Snoddy, Malone (Garrett 46’), Campbell, Burns, Mooney (Nesbitt 70’), Mulvenna, Wallace, Doran (Henderson 46’), Ward (Birney 59’).

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder