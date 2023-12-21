NIFL Premiership: Magilton expects a tough test against The Braidmen

Jim Magilton was delighted to see Chris Curran back amongst the goals last week INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is expecting Ballymena United to provide his side with a really tough assessment in their final league outing before the St Stephen’s Day derby.

The Sky Blues make the trip to Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) tied on the basement of the table with Newry City and only goal difference is keeping them above the Down club.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners in the corresponding fixture at the Showgrounds in September when Ben Wilson struck either side of the interval, though Magilton recalled Jim Ervin’s side made life difficult at times and is anticipating a similar showing at the weekend.

“We beat Ballymena at the Showgrounds in September and it was a really tough game,” Magilton recalled.

“Ben scored twice and they made life very, very difficult for us and they are going to do the same again. For me it is about our performance levels. I keep challenging the players, we do that on a daily basis. More importantly, it is all about the games and raising our levels of performance.”

Magilton felt that his side’s performance tapered off slightly in their 4-1 win over Loughgall at the weekend but praised the character and courage on show over recent weeks.

“For large parts of the game against Loughgall, we were an eight out of 10 and we dipped to maybe a six and again, credit to the opposition for that,” he acknowledged.

“They put us under massive pressure, but we withstood that, and we are showing great character.

“Last week against Glentoran, I thought when we went 2-1 down, we showed courage and that’s exactly what we’re all about hopefully. This is a long process for us and it’s a process that every day is a learning day for us, and we are learning more and more about the players.”

A look at the top of the table 👀#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/olRc0uQ1ru — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) December 16, 2023

Chris Curran netted in his first goal of the season in injury time at Lakeview Park and the Reds’ boss was relieved after surviving a few late scares.

“Chris has been involved in every aspect; we just haven’t had enough minutes on the pitch for him,” admits Magilton.

“It was a great bit of play and great run from Chris Curran and lovely, calm finish. We made substitutions because we felt the game was done and dusted but of course Loughgall had something else to say about that and they really put us under pressure.

“Patton’s free kick was fantastic. It could have changed the whole course of the game and been a nervy finish, but again, a real calm, composed play from Joe and then a wonderful finish from Chrissy Curran.

“If you come here and win a game 4-1, you take the three points away and have a wee smile on your face and say thank you. We live to fight another day I suppose.”

Magilton revealed that Stephen Mallon has a slight twinge on his hamstring and has re-emphasised the need to look after his minutes on his return from injury.

“Stevie Mallon has a wee slight hamstring twinge in his right leg, and we have to manage him,” Magilton revealed.

“Last week he felt his hammy on 45 minutes and we weren’t taking any chances with him because he has been great, and he has done really, really well for us.

“He just felt it and we said off you come, and Stephen McGuinness came on and did a great job for us.

“The subs that came on did great and it is very important that they have that impact off the bench.”