NIFL Premiership: Magilton insists Cliftonville are heading to The Oval with confidence

Odhran Casey and Chukwuemeka Uzokwe in action during the 2-2 draw between the sides before Christmas INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes that his side should have more than the solitary point they have picked this season in their corresponding fixtures with Glentoran.

The Reds cross the city to The Oval on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick-off) to take on Warren Feeney’s Glens for the third time this season.

A late Niall McGinn goal was enough to see the Glens to victory at The Oval at the start of September and the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Solitude before Christmas.

Magilton believes that his side were slightly guilty of switching off in both clashes, but feels they are travelling to East Belfast full of confidence in their game in hand over title rivals Linfield and Larne.

“I think the game at The Oval probably should have ended in a draw, but we switched off,” Magilton recalled.

“With their quality, which they have, they punished us. The game here, I thought we were very good, although again we just slipped in concentration. I thought we won the game because Rory’s [Hale] goal was a goal.

“Going to The Oval is always difficult. We’ve got to present ourselves. We’re on a fantastic run and momentum is very important in football. We’re going there with great confidence."

Magilton believes that he has a selection headache going into the clash due to the performance of some of his substitutes in Saturdays 4-0 Irish Cup win over Loughgall.

“They were absolutely brilliant,” he said of his team.

“You can’t praise them enough. They all want to play, which is very important. For a manager standing there and a staff standing there, to know that these lads have come on and actually raised the tempo and raised even more quality in this team, which was fantastic.

“Tuesday night is going to be a difficult one for me, in terms of the team and who sits on the bench. Listen, they all know that we are in it together. It is a long season for us, and everybody will contribute along the way.”

Stephen Mallon returned to the starting line-up after a few weeks out at the weekend and Magilton killed any speculation of the winger making a move to Dundalk in the closing weeks of the League of Ireland window, proclaiming he was happy with the Reds’ January business.

“That’s why I picked him,” Magilton insisted.

“Sean Stewart was ill, so I’d no hesitation in throwing Stephen Mallon in. If I’d any hesitation he wouldn’t have gone in.

“I think we’ve had a great window. Signing David [Odumosu] was a massive plus for us. Losing Luke Turner was massive negative. Chris Gallagher left, and it was important that we brought people in.

“We know that injuries and suspensions are going to happen through the course of the season.

“We brought in two people on Thursday, one that I know and one I don’t really know in Eric, but one that has come with a really good recommendation. It strengthens our squad and we’re looking forward to seeing them play.”