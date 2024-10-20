NIFL Premiership: Reds draw a blank as winless run continues

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 0–0 Glenavon

CLIFTONVILLE’s winless run in the league stretched to five games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Glenavon on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds spurned some glorious headed opportunities throughout the afternoon with Michael Newberry and Michael Glynn heading off target and the best chance evaded them in injury time as Ryan Markey saw his downward header crash off the base of the post as 10-men Glenavon, who had Rhys Marshall dismissed with 20 minutes remaining, hung on for a vital point.

Boss Jim Magilton felt his side was a little hesitant due to their lack of confidence and doesn’t feel they are creating enough outside of set pieces.

“We’re in that position where confidence has been affected,” he admitted.

“When you’re flying and when you’re confident, you do things quicker and we’re a little bit hesitant at times.

“I just had a feeling today that set pieces would be crucial and I outlined that to the players. When you’re not at your best, especially with the quality we have at dead balls, I just felt that we could really capitalise on that, and we’ve missed two or three really good opportunities.

“If they go in you can settle into the game and Glenavon have to come out, they go to 10 men, and it is always a backs-against-the-wall sort of scenario. We’re just not creating enough opportunities other than set pieces. We’ve got to regroup and go again.”

Magilton made just two changes to the starting XI from their County Antrim Shield defeat to Ballymena United 10 days previous.

U21 internationals Shea Kearney and Sean Stewart returned with Joe Gormley and Micheál Glynn dropping to the bench.

Chances were at a premium in a half where both teams flattered to deceive. Sean Stewart clipped a ball across the face of goal that evaded Rory Hale, whilst Keith Ward curled his free-kick wide off target and Jack Malone’s driven attempt from distance shot over.

The Reds were forced into a change before the break as Shaun Leppard went down innocuously and required lengthy treatment before leaving on a stretcher and requiring an ambulance for a suspected dislocation/break.

Deep into injury time, both sides went close. Ronan Doherty floated a free kick to the back post and Michael Newberry headed over.

At the other end, Niall Quinn played in Rhys Marshall and his backheel allowed Jack Malone an opportunity that he dragged wide of the post as the half ended scoreless.

Joe Gormley was introduced for Rory Donnelly at the break, and he would head over the bar from Micheál Glynn’s cross within the first 60 seconds of the restart.

A hooked half-volley from Ronan Doherty whistled over the top but it was David Odumosu who was the first goalkeeper called into action, touching Peter Campbell’s shot over the bar and behind for a corner.

Conor Pepper then saw his shot deflected behind for a corner via David Toure and from the resulting corner that was worked short between Hale and Doherty, Micheál Glynn met Doherty’s cross and nodded inches wide.

Glenavon keeper Gareth Deane met Jonny Addis’ header and gathered with Rory Hale heading over the bar shortly afterwards as the Reds' aerial bombardment continued.

Midway through the second half, Glenavon substitute Paul McGovern sent in a low cross that David Odusmosu spilt, and he luckily gathered at the second attempt before the visitors could capitalise.

Stephen McDonnell’s men would have to see out the remaining 20 minutes a man light after Rhys Marshall was shown a second yellow card for chopping down Sean Stewart outside the area.

Set pieces continued to prove the Reds' most dangerous threat and in the 73rd minute, Glynn headed wide from Ronan Doherty’s corner.

A few minutes from time, Rory Hale hung up a cross to the back post and Glenavon defender James Carroll headed the ball behind off Jonny Addis – who was waiting to pounce.

The hosts' last chance would fall two minutes into added time when Shea Kearney cut the ball back for Michael Newberry to clip in a cross and Ryan Markey rose highest to meet it, but his downward header crashed off the outside of the post and was cleared as the sides had to share the spoils in the end.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Leppard (Glynn36’), Stewart, Addis, Stewart, Pepper (Markey 74’), Doherty, Hale, Donnelly (Gormley 46’), Corrigan (Curran 65’).

GLENAVON: Deane, Toure, O’Sullivan, Marshall, Snoddy, Malone, Campbell (Doran 84’), Quinn, Carroll, O’Connor (Lynch 74’), Ward (McGovern 62’).

REFEREE: Tim Marshall