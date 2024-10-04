NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville seek to get back in the league winning column at managerless Carrick

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes that Carrick Rangers are capable of causing his team problems when they meet this weekend.

The Reds make the trip to the Loughshore Leisure Arena on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), looking to return to winning ways in the league after back-to-back reversals.

On Tuesday evening, they progressed to the last 16 of the Bet McLean Cup with a 2-0 win away to Limavady United.

A much changed XI hit the front through on-loan St Johnstone attacker Taylor Steven and Destiny Ojo sealed victory in the closing stages with his first goal since arriving to the club.

Rangers sit bottom of the table with eight straight defeats in their opening nine games and exited the Bet McLean Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Premier Intermediate outfit Queen’s University. Defeat came at a cost with Stuart King leaving the club in the aftermath.

Magilton believes that the East Antrim outfit are capable of causing his side many problems and has called on his side to play to their strengths.

“Going to Carrick has proved difficult for us last year,” he recalled.

“You have to overcome lots of things, but mainly the quality in their team. You know that they are going to be a threat, you know that they have the physical capacity to really compete.

“They haven’t got off to a great start, but one result or a couple of results can change all that. It’s always a tough game, you’ve got to be aware all that, the factors around that and come out and play to your own strengths.”

Magilton is targeting defensive improvement and believes that a win at the weekend following on from their midweek victory will prove to be a springboard going forward.

“We got off to such a strong start last year, and that gave us the platform to go on and play and have the season that we had,” he reflected.

“It’s quite the reverse this year in terms of losing back-to-back games and we’ve got to recognise that defensively we have to do better as a team. That was something that we excelled at last year I thought, with and without the ball.

“There is still things that need addressed and the only way to you do that is in the training ground and working very, very hard at that.

“Going to Carrick presents a problem coming off the win against Limavady. The next couple of games are really, really tough games but if you get positive results, it can give you a springboard.

“I think we all focus on league tables - it’s just a habit we get into. It’s nice when you see your team doing well for managers, coaches, players and especially supporters. You’d rather be at the top end of the league than the bottom end of the league, that’s just natural. I don’t get too carried away. My thoughts are more centred around the standard of our performances, and we need to raise those levels.”

Jonny Addis will return from suspension for the trip to the Loughshore Arena, but there are injury concerns over Kris Lowe, Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley. Lowe and Curran departed in the first half of Friday evening’s defeat against Larne and Gormley also dropped out to the bench with an injury.

Rory Donnelly was able to feature in Limavady on Tuesday evening and Magilton is hopeful that the trio of Luke Conlon, Shea Gordon and Conor Pepper may be available to re-join the squad after knocks in recent weeks.

“We’ve got three or four that are struggling at the moment, from now to Saturday is three days to get people ready,” he revealed.

“Kris [Lowe] is struggling, Ryan Curran came off, Rory [Donnelly] is still nursing an injury, Joe [Gormley] is still nursing an injury. We’ve Luke Conlon, Shea Gordon, and Conor Pepper that we’ll have a look at this week.

“We’re down bodies, there’s no question about that but being down bodies represents an opportunity for others and there are others who are waiting patiently to get a run. If they do well then hopefully, they can stay in the team. It will all come down to how we do in those games.”

Cliftonville Ladies within reach of the title



CLIFTONVILLE Ladies can wrap up the Premiership title on Sunday when they host Glentoran Women at Solitude (6pm kick-off).

The Reds sit three points ahead of the Glens with just one game left for each team, so victory will secure the title.

However, a Glentoran win will see them leapfrog the Solitude side on goal difference, making this week's game vital in the race to be crowned champions.

















