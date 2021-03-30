Fire Service says Blackstaff Way fire was ‘deliberate’

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) say a fire close to Asda supermarket in West Belfast on Sunday was set deliberately.

Two fire appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the blaze on Sunday evening at around 5.40pm.

It is understood a large quantity of rubbish was set on fire inside a derelict building on Blackstaff Way.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 6.20pm.

The NIFRS say the cause of the fire is believed to have been "deliberate ignition".

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin Tweeted on Sunday: "Fire at the rear of Asda/Westwood. I have been dealing with the Fire Service in relation to this incident.

“It’s too early to tell how it started. However the Fire Service now believe they have the blaze under control and no reported injuries thankfully."

