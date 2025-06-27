No more short-term fixes for Irish Medium Education: Sheehan

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has said that in the “absence of leadership from successive DUP Education Ministers", he is bringing forward legislation that will bolster the Irish medium sector.

The Sinn Féin man was speaking as he published a report outlining the need for a new approach to workforce planning within Irish Medium Education (IME).

The report follows a consultation on Mr Sheehan's proposed legislation to tackle workforce pressures in Irish language schools.

He said that demand for Irish-medium education continues to surge but that growth is "now at risk" without proper planning and support.

"In the absence of leadership from successive DUP Education Ministers, I am bringing forward legislation that would place a legal duty on the Department of Education to produce an Irish Medium Education workforce plan every five years," he said.

"Those involved in Irish-medium education have had to fight for even the most basic rights. Staffing shortages are leading to larger class sizes, reduced subject choice and burnout among teachers.

"This plan would ensure we train, support and retain teachers, classroom assistants, early years staff and SEN professionals right across Irish-medium education.

"Over 98 per cent of respondents to the consultation agreed that action is needed to address workforce shortages. Nearly 94 per cent said IME staff face unique challenges that require targeted support.

"We cannot continue with short-term fixes. This Bill will deliver long-term, strategic planning to ensure children and families choosing Irish Medium Education are not left behind.”