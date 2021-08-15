'No need for speed' as Oldpark drivers urged to slow down

PLEA: Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín at the junction of Oldpark Road and Cliftonville Road

A NORTH Belfast MLA is calling on drivers in the Oldpark area to slow down before a life is lost.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has met with residents and local traders to discuss the introduction of traffic calming measures.

Ms Ní Chuilín has described the Oldpark Road and Cliftonville Road as a "race track" for some motorists.

Speaking to the North Belfast News she said: “We are calling for urgent action to tackle unacceptable and dangerous speeding in parts of North Belfast.

“Having recently met with residents and local traders in the Oldpark area it is crystal clear that urgent traffic management measures need to be deployed in speeding hotspots.

“The Oldpark and Cliftonville Roads at times are being used as a race track and I’m calling on the PSNI and Department For Infrastructure to act before a life is lost.

“Residents have spoken to me of speeding cars and multiple near misses on both roads in recent days and say this problem has been ongoing for some time.

“It’s not just these two main roads that experience speeding, residents have been calling for traffic calming measures on residential streets used as short cuts by speeding cars also.

“The Department for Infrastructure need to be imaginative with speed reduction measures and the PSNI need to focus resources to protect local people.

“I would urge people to report incidents of speeding so we can track progress of any statutory response to the community’s demand for action.

“Far too often damage to cars, near misses and incidents due to speeding go unreported which makes it more difficult for us to hold those responsible to account.

“Finally I’d appeal to road users to reduce speed in built up areas and ensure resources are targeted where they are most needed.”