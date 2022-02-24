Claire Hanna expresses concern over PSNI attempts to withhold information from Noah Donohoe inquest

CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY: Fiona Donohoe has criticised the PSNI's investigation of the death of her son Noah

SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has written to the PSNI over attempts to withhold information in the case of Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old went missing from his home in South Belfast in June 2020 before his body was found in a storm drain six days later.

The PSNI has drawn criticism for attempting to secure a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate, which would allow them to redact evidence due to be circulated as part of an inquest into the teen's death.

PII certificates are typically sought by police to withhold evidence they consider would be damaging to public interest. The police has routinely used PII certificates to protect informants and state agents.

Police have maintained that there was no foul play in causing Noah Donohoe's death.

The SDLP's Claire Hanna has written to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to ask for "assurances that all relevant information will be disclosed".

"While I understand the coroner will ultimately be responsible for assessing and publishing all information relevant to this case, it is vital that people can have confidence that facts relating to the case are disclosed to the inquiry into the tragic death of this beloved boy," she wrote.

"Can you please clarify the reasons for the proposed use of PPI certificates, the process for the disclosure of relevant material, and explain what assurances can be given to the Donohoe family that no information relevant to this case is being withheld?"

An inquest into Noah Donohoe's death had been scheduled to commence on January 10, but was delayed due to a series of issues including with the disclosure process and an ongoing Police Ombudsman’s probe into alleged failings in the PSNI's investigations.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "The disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe is subject to an ongoing coronial investigation.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate under their Police (NI) Act 2000 duty, but also provide assistance to the coroner, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."