Noah Donohoe's case raised in the Dáil

THE PSNI's attempts to withhold key files on the murder of Noah Donohoe has been raised in the Dáil.

The 14-year-old St Malachy's College pupil went missing from his home before his body was found in a storm drain six days later in June 2020.

The case was raised this week in Dáil Éireann by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Tóibín said: “Noah Donohoe was a bright happy 14-year-old boy with a loving mother. He went missing on the 21st of June, 2020.

"Shockingly and tragically he was found dead in a storm drain in Belfast some days later.

"Since that time, his family has had no answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

"The PSNI have actively sought to withhold information surrounding his death and have instead put more effort into questioning and potentially prosecuting his mother for holding a memorial walk.

"The PSNI seek a Public Interest Immunity certificate. These certificates have traditionally been used by the authorities to protect the identity of informants in paramilitaries.

"Over 280,000 people signed a petition collected by Noah’s mam, Fiona, calling on the files to be released.

"Taoiseach will you bring pressure on the Northern Secretary to ensure the release of these files, and get justice for Noah?”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Deputy Tóibín that he would look into the matter.

Speaking later Aontú candidate for East Derry, Gemma Brolly, said: “How can the PSNI talk about confidence in policing, when a mother cannot even get information about the murder of her 14-year-old son, nearly three years after the fact?

"It is time to release the files, and get justice for Noah. His mother, his family, his loved ones, should not have to fight the police for answers. The PSNI is using a legal mechanism traditionally used to defend paramilitary informants, which of course raises huge concerns and questions over its application to Noah’s case”.