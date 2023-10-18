PSNI investigating Noah Donohoe graffiti

POLICE say they are aware of a photo circulating on social media of graffiti referring to the death of Noah Donohoe.

Graffiti appeared on a wall referring to Noah's disappearance and death along with accompanied notes.

A postcard with an image of the Crown Bar in Belfast and a blue teddy bear was also found at the scene.

The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy's College schoolboy was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing after leaving his home in the south of the city.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify the location of the graffiti and the person or persons responsible.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Noah's mum Fiona urged the PSNI to investigate the allegations thoroughly.

"We have had other tip-offs before and the PSNI never took them seriously enough in my view," she said.

"This time, there is very specific information that has been left. I expect the PSNI to investigate this thoroughly."