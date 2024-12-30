North Belfast celebrates the achievements of wonderful young people

RECOGNITION: 12 inspirational young people were recognised individually at the awards, facilitated by New Lodge Youth Centre

INSPIRATIONAL young people from North Belfast have been recognised at a special awards night.

The 'Champions for Change' programme was developed by New Lodge Youth Centre in 2022 following funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. The project aims to inspire and support young people across North Belfast to overcome barriers within their lives to becoming young leaders within their own right.

An initiative which came into existence from this project was the 2024 Youth Awards which celebrated young people and youth organisations' achievements in 2024.

With around 250 people and 15 organisations in attendance, 12 inspirational young people were recognised individually after selection from 165 nominations from family members, peers, volunteers, sports coaches, youth and community workers and teachers.

The awards recognised young people’s commitment to volunteering, kindness, overcoming adversity, community spirit and much more.

An award with special significance was dedicated to New Lodge Youth Centre volunteer Alex Duffy who sadly passed away at the beginning of 2024. This award was named the inspirational award in recognition of the significant impact Alex had on many across North Belfast and beyond.

Anthony Kerr, Newington Housing Association CEO, sponsor of the awards, said: “Its is a real privilege to support the North Belfast Youth Awards and celebrate the achievements of wonderful young people.

"Young people are often stigmatised as a direct cause of a problem but in the experience of Newington Housing, our youth clubs, youth leaders and young people are usually at the forefront of providing leadership and actively participating in making their communities better places for everyone.

"Well done and thank you to everyone involved in the awards night but also for the tireless work that goes on the other 364 days of the year.”

Sean McMullan from New Lodge Youth Centre added: "We would like to thank all who attended, the young people, families, youth organisations, teachers, schools, sports organisations and community organisations who made the night memorable for all.

"We would also like to thank PRMT Belfast for the excellent videography and design, Newington Housing Association and People's Kitchen for their kind donations towards the awards costings and University of Ulster for being welcoming hosts for all."