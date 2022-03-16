In tough times, Intercomm keeps on keeping on

FORMED in 1995, Intercomm is an international conflict resolution organisation based in North Belfast as a response to grassroots community concerns about intercommunity conflict and social deprivation.

Over the past few years Intercomm have been developing and delivering programmes and projects that are addressing issues in and around the North Belfast interfaces.

This includes work with residents, young people and people from ethnic backgrounds within the Ardoyne, Twaddell and Woodvale communities. They also help shape and develop programmes concerned with community safety and deliver programmes on particular subjects related to difficult issues including policing, dealing with the past, youth, history and culture as well as focusing on arts as a positive intervention for good relations.

When the Covid pandemic struck in March 2020, Intercomm were forced to adapt new ways to continue their important community work and were able to make use of online technology.

"It has been a long two years,” explained Conor Maskey.

“I remember hearing the word Zoom from a staff member here.

“We quickly put Zoom in place and we were probably one of the first places to use it.

“It was a cultural shock but allowed us to keep a lot of our programmes alive and develop them.

“We re-opened our doors in a very careful way after the first wave of the pandemic when restrictions were lifted.

“With group events and discussions cancelled, we were able to spend money elsewhere on technology to help improve our presence online.

“One of the highlights was live Zoom history sessions with Dr Eamon Phoenix covering all sorts of periods of Irish history. At the peak, there were around 190 people joining each week.

“We partnered with NI Screen who used archive footage to illustrate what Eamon was talking about.

“The outdoor Artisan Market at the Waterworks was another great success for us last year.

“I couldn’t believe how many people turned up that day. Restrictions had eased, it was outdoors and people felt comfortable. It was a real positive family event. It was a unique event for North Belfast and definitely something we would look at doing again.

“We were also one of the three key emergency response teams chosen by Belfast City Council to initiate a COVID response. This involved getting food hampers and household essentials out to people in need.

“We are about to deliver 30,000 £50 vouchers to people over the next few weeks to help with rising energy costs. It is our privilege to be part of the rollout in partnership with the North Belfast Foodbank.”

As we move out of the pandemic, Intercomm faces new challenges with rising poverty and political tensions the focus of their work in the months ahead.

“Times are really tough for people. I can feel the pinch in my own household and it will be even harder on people struggling already,” added Conor.

“I think it is too early to say we are out of the pandemic yet but it is good to see live events and gigs coming back.

“In terms of society, the politics around us remains tense with the collapse of Stormont and the Protocol so it is important that we remain to facilitate good discussion and relations in the community.

“It is our job to maintain peace in communities and with other organisations of course as well.”

Intercomm

290-292 Antrim Road

BT15 5AA

Belfast

Tel: 028 9035 2165

Email: info@intercommbelfast.com