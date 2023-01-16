Community ‘shocked and saddened’ following death of pensioner struck by vehicle

ACCIDENT: An 80-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road on Sunday morning

AN 80-year-old man has died in North Belfast after he was "struck by a vehicle" on the Antrim Road on Sunday morning.

The victim has been named as John Stewart Moore from the north of the city.

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7.00am and sadly died at the scene.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses. Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 454 of 15/01/23.”

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has said the community is in shock following the death.

Councillor Magee said: “The community is shocked and saddened at the death of a man in an accident on the Antrim Road this morning, close to the New Lodge junction.

“My immediate thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragedy.

“Anyone with information on this road accident should bring it forward to the police.”