Pedestrian crossing to be installed at Dunmurry primary school

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is set to be installed in the vicinity of Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School and the nearby playpark in Dunmurry.

The news has been welcomed by local political representatives.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: "After many years of campaigning alongside local residents, parents and the wider school community, Sinn Féin have delivered on the request for a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Primary School and the play park.

"We will continue to listen and to respond to the needs of our local constituents."

Councillor Siobhan McCallion added: "It is welcome news that this pedestrian crossing will be complete very soon after many years of campaigning thanks to my colleagues who delivered this crucial campaign."