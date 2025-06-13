Glór na Móna host ‘historic and powerful’ New York fundraiser

WEST Belfast Irish language youth and community organisation Glór na Mona successfully brought their capital fundraising campaign Stateside with a landmark event in Rosie O’Grady’s in Manhattan.

Organised on behalf of the fundraising campaign for their proposed Croí na Carraige building, which envisions a multi-purpose youth, community, family and heritage hub on the vacant waste ground beside their current facility on the Whiterock Road, the New York event had a full house with over 100 people in attendance.

Glór na Móna Executive Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, said: "We are completely blown away by what was a powerful and historic night in Rosie O’Gradys in Manhattan where the Irish American community came out in force to support our vision for Croí na Carraige.

"We are indebted to Máirtín Ó Muilleoir and the Irish Echo who both supported and sponsored the evening at Rosie’s. We would like to thank our speakers who highlighted the importance and transformational potential of the project.

"We are thrilled that we filled Rosie's in Manhattan for a very successful fundraising event and the first of its kind in the city by the Irish language community in the city. This was a great start to our fundraising campaign in the US and the story and importance of Croí na Carraige is now spreading amongst the Gaels of the city."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey who spoke at the event added: "I was absolutely delighted to be invited to the great city of New York as a guest of Glór na Móna. What they achieved in New York City last week by attracting such a packed and diverse crowd into Manhattan from across the city in support of Croí na Carraige was simply extraordinary and a testament to their determination and ingenuity. It was an honour to be part of it.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey speaking at the event in New York

"Glór na Móna are not only building the capacity of our young people to be future leaders, but they have also already built the capacity of our young people to be our current day leaders. Their plans for Croí na Carriage are very exciting and will enhance the local area and facilities for the Irish language community in West Belfast. I will continue to work alongside Glór na Móna to make this a reality.

"I am very proud of their achievements over the years, I do know that when Croí na Carriage is built, this generation and future generations will reap the rewards. This project in my view will take the Irish language and the leadership skills of our young people to the next level. I would encourage people far and wide to support their efforts to deliver this amazing facility for our community."

Conradh na Gaeilge President and Glór na Móna founder-member, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, added: "It was an absolute privilege for us to be standing with the Irish community in New York City. It is yet another testament to the distance our community has travelled in such a short period.

"Everything we have achieved has been hard fought for – from schools, our youth clubs, language rights and more recently our ambitious capital project, nothing has been handed to us. Our young people have been central to that fight and having seen the effect of their own agency, are primed to help shape a better future and a better Ireland.

"This is only the beginning of what we believe will be a positive and fruitful engagement between the Irish language community and the diaspora in North America."

You can donate to the fundraising project here.